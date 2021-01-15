May 13, 1957-January 12, 2021
Cindy Ann Studnicka of Parkersburg, Iowa, passed away on January 12, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Cindy was born on May 13, 1957, in Waverly, Iowa, to Donald and Virginia (Mikkelsen) Harrington. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1975.
Cindy earned an associate’s degree in banking from NIACC, before going on to receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNI. Following graduation, she worked as an accountant for Kroblin Transportation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for two years. After moving back to Iowa in 1982, she began her career with the First Judicial District, Department of Correctional Services. She started as an assistant finance officer and retired after almost 32 years of employment as Division Manager of Administration.
Cindy was united in marriage to Robert Studnicka on May 25, 1985, in Waverly, Iowa. The couple resided in rural Parkersburg where they raised their two children. Cindy thoroughly enjoyed living among the beautiful hills and trees. She also loved travelling, thrift shopping, and volunteering at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Cindy was a member of First Congregational Church of Parkersburg and throughout the years, held many positions: church clerk, Sunday school teacher, AWANA leader, and deaconess.
Cindy is survived by her husband; a son, Nathan Studnicka of Waterloo; a daughter, Kaily Studnicka of Johnston; a brother, Jerry (Leslie) Harrington of Iowa City, mother-in-law, Josephine Studnicka of Parkersburg, and sisters-in-law Becky (Randy) Johnson of New Hartford and Rhonda (Jeff) Williams of Allison. She is also survived by six nieces, two nephews, and twelve great nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Donald Studnicka.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Monday January 18, livestreamed at First Congregational Church Facebook Page #ffcpburg. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Sunday, January 17, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please remember to socially distance and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
