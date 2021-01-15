May 13, 1957-January 12, 2021

Cindy Ann Studnicka of Parkersburg, Iowa, passed away on January 12, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Cindy was born on May 13, 1957, in Waverly, Iowa, to Donald and Virginia (Mikkelsen) Harrington. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1975.

Cindy earned an associate’s degree in banking from NIACC, before going on to receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNI. Following graduation, she worked as an accountant for Kroblin Transportation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for two years. After moving back to Iowa in 1982, she began her career with the First Judicial District, Department of Correctional Services. She started as an assistant finance officer and retired after almost 32 years of employment as Division Manager of Administration.

Cindy was united in marriage to Robert Studnicka on May 25, 1985, in Waverly, Iowa. The couple resided in rural Parkersburg where they raised their two children. Cindy thoroughly enjoyed living among the beautiful hills and trees. She also loved travelling, thrift shopping, and volunteering at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Cindy was a member of First Congregational Church of Parkersburg and throughout the years, held many positions: church clerk, Sunday school teacher, AWANA leader, and deaconess.