(1941-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Chuck Ridder, 78, of Cedar Falls, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 16.
He was born April 28, 1941, in Butler County, son of Herman and Angelena (Geerdes) Ridder. Chuck was married to Janyth “Sue” Bossert on Dec. 15, 1962, at First Christian Church of Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death in 2009.
He graduated from Dike High School in 1959. Chuck worked for various appliance stores in the area as a repair technician eventually becoming part-owner of Smitty’s Tire and Appliance. After retiring in 2006, Chuck continued to work part-time with his son, Tom, and Karl at Direct Appliance & TV.
Survived by: his children, Tom (Sherri) Ridder and Tami (Jim Wad) Jensen, both of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Justin, Ashleigh (Brandon), Jalen, Jared and Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Mayla and Ronan; his sister, Christine (Carl) Belz and family; his sister-in-law, Bette (Jim) Lynch and family; and his long-term lady friend, Sylvia Schrage.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and his daughter, Michelle Ridder.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 20, at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Chuck was a kind-hearted man who loved to help others. An avid golfer, Chuck had four holes-in-one over his lifetime. He was a Hawkeye fan, loved to tell jokes and had a wicked sweet tooth for cookies and candy. Most of all, Chuck cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
