January 19, 1950-April 29, 2023

WATERLOO-Christy Louise Myers Schmitt, formerly of Waterloo Iowa, died on April 29, 2023. She was born January 19, 1950 in Cedar Rapids Iowa and married Eberhard Schmitt on January 17, 1981. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2021.

Christy taught Special Education for most of her 39-year career at Hudson High School. She is survived by brothers Robert Myers and Rick Myers (Vicky), sister Kathy Button (Dave); daughter Steffi Lesch and grandchildren Felix and Lea Lesch of Holzgerlingen, Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 am at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson, Iowa.