December 17, 1975—July 22, 2023
Christopher Syhlman, 47, of Clarinda, Iowa, (formerly of Dike, IA) passed on July 22, 2023 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. A gathering for friends and family will take place on Saturday July 29 from 2:00—5:00 p.m. at the City Park in Dike, Iowa.
Chris was born December 17, 1975 to Arla-Beth and the late Donald “Dude” Syhlman. Chris was a graduate of Dike New Hartford in 1994 and worked as a CNC machinist for many years. He married Lisa Janssen. Together they had two girls; Sheldon and Cheyenne Syhlman. They later divorced. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing; the many dogs he had, spending time with his family and friends and teaching his girls to fish when they were very little.
Chris is survived by his two daughters; Sheldon and Cheyenne (Cody Koranda) Syhlman. His brother Kyler (Angela) Syhlman; his two nieces Kennedy and Josey, his nephew Waylon. His mother Arla-Beth Folkerts. And many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by Donald “Dude” Syhlman, Dale Folkerts, his grandparents, and a few aunts and uncles.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.