Christopher Syhlman, 47, of Clarinda, Iowa, (formerly of Dike, IA) passed on July 22, 2023 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. A gathering for friends and family will take place on Saturday July 29 from 2:00—5:00 p.m. at the City Park in Dike, Iowa.

Chris was born December 17, 1975 to Arla-Beth and the late Donald “Dude” Syhlman. Chris was a graduate of Dike New Hartford in 1994 and worked as a CNC machinist for many years. He married Lisa Janssen. Together they had two girls; Sheldon and Cheyenne Syhlman. They later divorced. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing; the many dogs he had, spending time with his family and friends and teaching his girls to fish when they were very little.