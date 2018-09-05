WATERLOO — Christopher R. Timmer, 46, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 31, at Covenant Medical Center as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Chris was born April 26, 1972, in Waterloo, son of Ronald and Constance (Pecenka) Timmer.
He married Stacie Lyn (Simonton) Jackson on Aug. 7, 2004; they later divorced. She preceded him in death Nov. 1, 2010.
He was a truck driver for Bob Walters & Son Trucking for more than 10 years.
Survived by: a son, Cody Armstrong of Florida; a daughter, Cyleigh Timmer of Waterloo; four siblings, Shelly (Kevin) Wright of Longmont, Colo., Scott (Jean) Timmer of Cedar Falls, Jennifer (Tim) McGee of Waterloo and Jodi (Alex Mata) Fischels of Longmont, Colo.; his stepdad, Dennis Fischels of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents; and former wife, Stacie Timmer.
Memorial visitation: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel. No other services planned at this time.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Chris was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He enjoyed candy, especially Reese’s, and listening to hard rock music.
