May 16, 2022

AMES-Christopher Paul Etten, 62 of Ames, a husband, father, brother, and friend passed away at his home on Monday, May 16, 2022. To view a full obituary, or leave a condolence, visit: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Chris is survived by his wife Cathy Etten, son John Etten of Indianola, daughter Shannon (Aaron) Clausing of Norwalk, stepson Robbie Carpenter, stepdaughter Sarah Carpenter, and stepson Tommy Carpenter; 5 grandchildren, and 3 brothers Steve (Marty) Etten of Colorado, Lary (Sue) Etten of South Dakota, and Jeff (Becky) Etten of Arizona.

A celebration of life service will be held from 3-4 pm on Saturday, June 18, at the Best Western Hotel (2502 SE Tones Dr.) in Ankeny, Iowa.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorials for their father be directed the family.