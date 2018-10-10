WATERLOO — Christopher P. Howard, 54, of Council Bluffs, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at Veterans Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
He was born Jan. 16, 1964, in Council Bluffs, son of Michael and Mary (Findlay) Howard.
He graduated from St. Albert High School in 1982. After graduating, Chris served two years in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Champion Garage Builders in Waterloo for 15 years. He was of the Catholic faith.
Survived by: his mother, Mary (Swede Williams) Howard; three brothers, David Howard of Council Bluffs, Jeff Howard of Omaha and Tim (Melissa) Howard of Humphrey, Neb.; and seven nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with inurnment in Ridgewood Cemetery, both in Council Bluffs, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Masonic Temple. Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, Council Bluffs, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
