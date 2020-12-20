Christopher Lee Holman

September 2, 1984-December 14, 2020

WATERLOO - Christopher Lee Holman, 36, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 14 from injuries sustained in a farming accident.

He was born September 2, 1984, in Colorado, the son of Peggy Holman. He married Mickenzie Kidder on September 8, 2010 in Gilbertville.

Chris graduated from Oelwein High School in 2003 and was employed at Blough Dairy Farms since 2011.

Survivors include: his wife, Mickenzie of Waterloo; his children, Conner, Clayton, and Emeilia all at home; his Mother, Peggy Larsen of Independence; his Step-Father, Larry Larsen of Oelwein; his Mother-in-law, Beth Kidder of Mt. Auburn; his Father-in-law, Francis Even of Gilbertville; his Sister-in-law, Morgan Kidder of Evansdale. Being an only child, Chris considered all his friends as brothers and sisters.

Preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com