December 25, 1977-June 30, 2023

Christopher L. Weathersby was born on December 25, 1977 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was the child of Edward Tellis Johnson and Carolyn Weathersby.

Chris graduated from West High in 1997. He earned his degree in Industrial Automation Technology from Hawkeye Community College. He worked at JLL in Des Moines, Iowa as a maintenance technician. Chris married Nova Campbell on September 10, 2008 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife, Nova; his sons, Karran of Iowa City, Iowa and Kalani of Waterloo; a daughter, Kalisa of Waterloo; siblings, Portia Renee of Denver, Colorado and Anthony of Waterloo; his niece, Brittany (Lorenzo) of Waterloo; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Carolyn Weathersby and Edward Johnson, and his grandmother, Ciller Mae Harrington.

Chris loved his kids, family, and friends. He was full of life and loved to laugh and make people laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 232 Sherman Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Services: 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner Street, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be 2 hours before services (9 to 11 a.m.) at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.