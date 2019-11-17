Christopher L. Kliewer

(1966-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Christopher Lee Kliewer, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Nov. 5 at home.
He was born June 19, 1966, in Ames, son of Kenneth and Kathleen (Zimmermann) Kliewer. He married Angela C. Lalan on July 2, 2000, in Cedar Falls and they later divorced.
He graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in elementary education and received a MA in special education and Ph.D. in teaching and leadership, both from Syracuse University. He was a professor in the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa from 1995 until present.
Survived by: three sons, Cole Thorna of Syracuse, N.Y., Jackson and Joe Kliewer, both of Cedar Falls; his parents of Oregon; a sister, Lisa Matthisen of Mosier, Ore.; and a brother, Steve (Karen) Kliewer of Dallas, Texas.
Preceded in death by: maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 2 p.m. time of sharing. Continuation of sharing will take place at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, corner of Third and Clay streets, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorials: to the Christopher Kliewer Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo branch or mail to Lisa Matthisen at 126 State Road, Mosier, OR 97040.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
