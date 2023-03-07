February 9, 1974-March 2, 2023

WATERLOO-Christopher Jay Weber, 49, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 2, at home.

He was born February 9, 1974, in Waterloo, the son of Dave and June Tessmer Weber. He married Billie Jo Reams on July 8, 2006 in Minnesota.

Chris was employed with Catholic Cemeteries of Waterloo and most currently with ECS.

Anyone who knew Chris, knows he was a simple man who loved to have fun and never took life too seriously. He had an infectious personality, could be a little bit loud, some might say opinionated, but he always wanted to make you smile.

Chris loved spending time on softball diamonds, was an avid pool player, and was always willing to teach you all the tricks of the trade when it came to playing the game. During the summers he enjoyed time on the lake in the pontoon with his wife Billie Jo. In his free time, you could find Chris in his man cave shooting pool with his family and friends. Trick shots were his specialty, and he would gladly show anyone his moves.

During the Fall, you’d find him cheering on his beloved Broncos, even in the rough years, which there have been a few for that team. And everyone knew not to take the last Mountain Dew out of the box, because that was dad’s.

Chris loved the family zoo of 4 cats and his favorite buddy Marley, their chocolate lab. His love for his wife and children was beyond measure. Every moment spent with them was a great day in his book.

He really has touched the lives of so many and so many will be forever better at pool from the lessons he gave.

Survivors include: his wife, Billie Jo of Waterloo; his children, Justice Brymer of Iowa City, Madison Weber, Andrew Brymer and Daetyn Weber all of Waterloo; his parents, Dave and June Weber of Waterloo; his brothers, Matthew Weber of Marion and Fred (Michelle) Weber of La Porte City; his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Barb Reams of Nashua, his brother-in-law, Russell (Cynthia) Reams of Nashua; his sisters-in-law, Molly (Jeff) LeBarron of Austin, MN, Wendy (Chuck) Burke of New Hampton, Michelle (Willie) Thornton of West Des Moines, Tina (Mike) Reams of Knoxville, and Jeanette (Lee) Reams of Rudd.

Preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Jack and Vera Weber; maternal grandparents, Paul and Idell Tessmer.

Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.