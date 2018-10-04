Christopher G. "Chris" Wentz

WATERLOO — Christopher “Chris” George Wentz, 41, of Philadelphia, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Sept. 27.

He was born July 4, 1977, in Maquoketa, son of Randolph and Cynthia (Kuehl) Wentz.

Chris worked as an artist with a particular interest in drawing.

Survived by: a daughter, Ivy (Steven) Suther of Lachbuie, Colo.; a son, Noah Wentz of Lakewood, Colo.; a granddaughter, Kenzie Suther; his parents, of Thornton, Colo; paternal grandparents, Charles and Lois Wentz of Waterloo; a brother, Curt (Kate) Wentz of Westminster, Colo.; a sister, Candice (Steve) Denton of Lakewood; and three nieces and one nephew.

Preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Paul and Alverda Kuehl.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

