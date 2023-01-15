January 19, 1971-January 3, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Christopher Frederick Koenig, 51, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 3, at his home.

He was born January 19, 1971, in Bellevue, WA.

Chris achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was employed as a Freight Brooker at EMCO.

Survivors include: his father, Denny (Nancy) Koenig of Colorado Springs; his mother, Sandra Lee (Joe Barnes) Koenig of Brooklyn; his brother, Scott (Gina) Koenig of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Mary Koenig; maternal grandparents, Leo and Lynn Meineke; his uncle, Mike Meineke.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at. www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com