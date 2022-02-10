Sept. 22, 1949-Feb. 7, 2022
WATERLOO-Christine Lynn Pieper, 72, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, February 7th, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice House, surrounded by family.
Chris was born September 22nd, 1949 in Waterloo, Iowa at St. Francis Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Thompson and Peggy Thompson (Holdiman) of Evansdale, Iowa and is survived by her siblings Stan, Rosie, Gerri, Mark, and Joe.
Chris married Tim Pieper at St. Nicholas Church on August 8th, 1970. The two quickly became the ultimate disco dancing partners and later raised three children together.
Chris worked at John Deere for 36 years until her retirement in 2015 as a Direct Shipments Coordinator.
In her free time, Chris enjoyed spoiling her grandkids, listening to good tunes, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was so full of love and kindness that it overflowed to all of the people that she met.
She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Pieper, her children Carrie Pieper, Chad Pieper, and Emily (and Kasey) Kramer, as well as her cherished grandchildren Dylan Pieper and Piper Kramer. All of whom got to treasure her final years in our family home.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
