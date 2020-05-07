× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1958-2020)

WATERLOO -- Christine K. Burchard, 61, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 5, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Janett Schuldt Czuba. She married Earl Burchard on Sept. 2, 1983, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Christine graduated from Columbus High School in 1976. She was a medical receptionist for more than 20 years employed by Covenant-MercyOne.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Michael and Matthew Burchard, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Katie (Anthony) Damm of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Seth and Aiden Burchard, Gracie Damm and Evan Martinez; a brother, Gerald (Linda) Czuba of Cedar Falls; a sister, Catherine Roquet of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Jim Czuba.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Burchard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.