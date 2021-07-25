Christine (Hoover) Young, 40, passed away on January 25, 2020 after an illness of several years. Chrissie was born in Waterloo to C. Jack and Sheryl (Koth) Hoover. She was active in cheerleading, show choir, and band graduating from West High in 1997. She lived in Olathe, KS before moving to Cedar Rapids in 2018. Chrissie was passionate about music, cooking, gardening, camping, and genealogy. She loved taking road trips and being out in nature. An avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, she attended numerous games in person including the 51-31 win over the Houston Texans just 2 weeks before she passed. Chrissie is preceded in death by her grandparents: Ann Koth and Charles Jay and Josephine Hoover. She is mourned by her family Al Young, Charles Barentine, her son Alex Young and daughter Audrey Young as well as her parents, her brothers Chad and Nicholas of Ankeny, her brother Stephen of Cedar Rapids, her sister Rebecca (Hoover) Ryberg of Alingsas, Sweden, their spouses and 10 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at her parents' home in Cedar Rapids July 31.