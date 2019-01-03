Try 1 month for 99¢
Christine F. DeSerano

(1926-2018)

WATERLOO — Christine Florence DeSerano, 92, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Dec. 31.

She was born Nov. 29, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of Christian and Marguerite (Herbsleb) Peterson.

Christine graduated from East High School in Waterloo in 1945. She stayed home and took care of her children while they were young and then went to work as a file clerk before retiring in 1994 from Department of Human Services.

She was a member of the Rebekahs and the Eagles.

Survived by: her children, Roger (Deb) DeSerano, Stanley (Nancy) DeSerano, Nancy (Ted) Gray, Susan DeSerano, Cheryl Straube and Norman (Deb) DeSerano; and 15 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two grandchildren, Kathy and Josh.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Christine enjoyed cross stitching and loved to spend time with her family.

