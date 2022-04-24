 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christine “Cricket” Hall

September 28, 1958-March 17, 2022

Christine “Cricket” Hall, 63, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 17, at Mercy One Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of William M. and Cora Barker Hall.

Survivors include: her son, William (Melissa) Hall of Waterloo; her grandson, Aiden Hall of Waterloo; her siblings, Gary Hall of Waterloo and David (Kristina) Hall of Waterloo, Geraldine Hall of Waterloo, Martha (Carl) Cooper of Cedar Falls, and Laura Hall of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her siblings, Louie Hall, Glenda Hall, Eugene Hall, and Shirley Snyder.

Celebration of Life Gathering: 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Evansdale Amvets Post 31.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

