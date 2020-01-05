Christine ‘Chris’ Panther

(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Christine Ann “Chris” Panther, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 3, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born July 23, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Jack and Evelyn Hemseth Winder. She married Robert “Bob” Panther March 9, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Chris graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1966 and was employed as a respiratory therapist at Allen Hospital prior to starting her family. She then was a homemaker, raised her family, and began working at Cedar Valley Veterinary Clinic in 1998.
Survivors: her husband; four daughters, Kim (Peter) Panther-Lyons of Albuquerque, N.M., Carrie (Brad) Sherwood of Dike, Erin Neuendorf of Denver, and Sarah (Ben Sink) Panther of Cedar Falls; her mother of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Ian and Owen, Madeline and Carter, Cale and Mira, and Keeley and Channing; and four brothers, John (Kathy) Winder of Janesville, Jim Winder of Cedar Falls, Bob Winder of Waterloo, and Tom (Audra) Winder of Mansfield, Wis.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Chris was involved with Conestoga Council of Girl Scouts as a troop leader and was a devoted advocate for animals.
