(1966-2019)
DIKE —- Christine “Chris” Ann Bruns, 53, of Dike, died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 27, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 12, 1966, daughter of Jerry and Jacqueline (Jones) Thompson. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1984. Chris then obtained her degree as a dental hygienist and worked in the field briefly. She married Dale Henry Bruns on Feb. 16, 1991, in Boone.
Chris and Dale made their home in Stout, where Chris was a stay-at-home mother. She worked several different jobs alongside being a farm-wife throughout the years. Chris and Dale would later move to the family farm outside of Dike in 2001.
Survivors: her husband; daughters, Brooke (Nick) Spencer of Stout, Morgan (Nick) Corwin of Cedar Falls, and McKaila (Joseph) Gorby of Stout; her parents, Jacqueline (Steve) Toyne, and Jerry (Donna) Thompson; grandchildren, Zoey Spencer, Kaiden and Lennox Corwin, Laityn and Kendrix Gorby; a brother, Chad (Kristi Post) Thompson of Boone; sisters, Sheila Thompson of Boone, Mandie (Jamie) Scott, and Francie (Joe) Aumua; her grandmother, Mildred Steinick; a sister-in-law, Tammy (Chuck) Chandler; a brother-in-law, David; many aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; and a great-nephew.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Chantyl McCoy; maternal grandfather; paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Enola Bruns; and father-in-law, Raymond Bruns.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Fredsville Lutheran Church; interment in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 1, at Fredsville Lutheran Church in rural Dike, and for an hour prior to services at the church. The family asks for casual attire for the visitation and funeral. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family to be donated to a cause in her memory at a later date.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Chris’s life revolved around her family; while she enjoyed attempting to grow vegetables in her garden, her best time was spent with others. While it’s hard to sum up the incredible life that Chris lived, the bright light that was her, even though gone, the warmth that she left behind remains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.