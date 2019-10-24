Christine Bierschenk

(1932-2019)
VINTON — Christine Andersen Bierschenk, 87, died Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Eden Township of Benton County to Ernest and Maria Martha (Froehlich) Andersen. On Feb. 27, 1953, she married James Bierschenk at American Lutheran Church in Jesup. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Christine graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. She was an active farm wife in the Newhall and Van Horne area.
Survived by: her children, Dean (Laurie) Bierschenk of Waverly, Daryl (Michelle) Bierschenk of Van Horne and Renee (CD Ellis) Bierschenk of Euless, Texas; her grandchildren, Andrew McConnell and Jordan (Keri) McConnell, both of Waterloo, Barrett Bierschenk of Iowa City, and Braden Bierschenk and Justin Bierschenk, both of Van Horne; and great-granddaughter Mayli McConnell of Gilbert, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brother, Ernie Andersen; and her sisters, Hedy Dillon, Ruth Huck and Jean Seemann.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with burial at St. John Cemetery near Newhall. Visitation will also be at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 24. Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneral homes.com.
Christine was a very faithful woman, enjoying serving on St. John Tabitha Society and the Friendship Club at her church. In her leisure she enjoyed bowling, and fishing in Canada. She loved hosting family gatherings and her greatest joy was being a Grandma.
