August 7, 1937-November 25, 2020
WATERLOO – Christina (Tina) Phillips Bailey, 83, died Nov. 25, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Aug. 7, 1937 to James S. Phillips and Annabelle Norma (Lowe) Phillips in Chicago.
Christina married George Tyler Sr.; they later divorced. They had four children. After moving to Waterloo she married Earnest Bailey; from that union came eight more children and two stepchildren.
Survived by: five sons, George (Faye), Michael (Yvette) Tyler, Lawrence (Rosemarie), Douglas and Earnest Jr. (Monique) Bailey; a stepson, Isadore Anderson; three daughters, Phyllis (Mike), Cynthia (Jerry) Bailey Martin and Wyndolyn Bailey; 39 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Maria Creighton Wortham; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and special friends, including Viola Sailor.
Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; three sons, Donald Tyler Sr., Brady (infant) and Theodore (birth); stepdaughter, Carolyn Bailey; and siblings, Anna Tarbor, Florence Adams Fowler, Flossie Washington, Theresa Lovelady, James Phillips Jr., Glenn (Bubbles) Phillips, LaVarn Phillips, Jamesina Phillips, Connie Lee Lenton and Eleanoral Drayton.
Funeral Services: 11 am Friday, Dec. 4 at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.