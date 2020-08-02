(1941-2020)
Christina M. Greenway, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 28 at ManorCare Health Services.
She was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Oklahoma City, daughter of Vernon and Gladys Monroe. She married James “Jim” Greenway May 27, 1958 in Hutchison, KS; he died Feb. 24, 2007. She was a member of Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Waterloo.
Survived by: son, Morgan (Faiza) Greenway‚ Navarre‚ FL; two daughters, Rhonda Greenway‚ Waverly, and Natalie Greenway‚ Evansdale; daughter-in-law, Vicky Greenway‚ Waterloo; 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Jester‚ Wichita‚ and Mary Lake‚ Montana. Preceded by: son, Dexter “Big Dex” Greenway, Sr.; brother, James Terry.
Services: 1:30 PM Tues, Aug 4, 2020 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Waterloo with visitation for an hour before services. Burial following cremation: Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls Memorials: Family
