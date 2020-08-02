× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1941-2020)

Christina M. Greenway, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 28 at ManorCare Health Services.

She was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Oklahoma City, daughter of Vernon and Gladys Monroe. She married James “Jim” Greenway May 27, 1958 in Hutchison, KS; he died Feb. 24, 2007. She was a member of Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Waterloo.

Survived by: son, Morgan (Faiza) Greenway‚ Navarre‚ FL; two daughters, Rhonda Greenway‚ Waverly, and Natalie Greenway‚ Evansdale; daughter-in-law, Vicky Greenway‚ Waterloo; 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Jester‚ Wichita‚ and Mary Lake‚ Montana. Preceded by: son, Dexter “Big Dex” Greenway, Sr.; brother, James Terry.

Services: 1:30 PM Tues, Aug 4, 2020 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Waterloo with visitation for an hour before services. Burial following cremation: Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls Memorials: Family

Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

To plant a tree in memory of Christina Greenway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.