Christina Kay Remington

October 22, 1973-April 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Christina Kay Remington was born on October 22, 1973 in Waterloo, to Barry and Judy Remington. She passed away unexpectedly April 5, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. She had been battling lung cancer since December of 2022. She will be cremated.

She was employed at FBG Services as a cleaning specialist and worked at Wartburg College. She was outspoken and did not hesitate to voice her opinion. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ted and Arlene Remington of LaPorte City, and Clyde and Effie Shipley of Shawnee, Oklahoma. She is survived by her parents, Barry (Beth) Remington and Judy (John) Sommer; daughters, Kory Sankey of Elgin, Oklahoma, Kabra Sankey of Cedar Falls and Brooklyn Lancaster of Denver; her sister, Shannon (Rich) Rupert of Heuvelton, New York; niece, Courtney of Richland, North Carolina; nephews, Joshua (Erica) of Chittenango, New York and Dalton of Oak Grove, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Brayden, Sophie and Rylen and her significant other, James Jackson of Waterloo; and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cedar Falls AMVETS (1934 Irving St. Cedar Falls, Ia. 50613) 1:00-4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at dahlfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the family. We will all remember her inside our hearts, and will think of her every day, all of her practical jokes that made no sense but we still laughed, her smile that would brighten up the whole room, and most importantly how she loved everyone and didn't only care about herself, but cared most about others. Those are the things we will all remember.