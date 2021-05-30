 Skip to main content
Chris "Redneck" Holman
Chris "Redneck" Holman

September 2, 1984-December 14, 2020

Loved and missed by many. We will be hosting a celebration of life for Chris on June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at 7140 Cotter Rd, LaPorte City, IA 50651.

