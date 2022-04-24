Chris Hegg

April 1, 2022

LOUISVILLE, KY—Christian Theodore Hegg, age 58, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Chris was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Horace and Gretchen Hegg. He attended Hudson High School. After graduating in 1982 Chris played college football at the University of Northern Iowa for one year, then transferred to Independence Community College before going onto Northeast Missouri State, renamed Truman State, playing football from 1984-1986. In 1985 he was named to the Associated Press All-American Football Team, College Division, and the Kodak All-American Football Team- Division I. Honors he later received came in 1998 when Truman State College inducted him into their Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2007 Chris was inducted into the Iowa High School Football Hall of Fame. In addition, in 2021 he was a College Football Hall of Fame nominee. After graduating from Truman State, Chris was drafted in 1987 by the Atlanta Falcons.

After the NFL, Chris went on to have a successful career with Wiley Book Publishers of Chicago. He and his wife Christine, were blessed with two daughters, although the marriage ended. Chris loved spending time with his daughters and was so proud of them. Besides spending time with his family Chris enjoyed reading, golf, and watching numerous sporting events. Chris cherished the friendships he had in Hudson and those made in his football journey at Truman State and in Atlanta. He was fun-loving, thoughtful, and never had an unkind word for anyone. In 2019 Chris met and was engaged to Vicki Halcomb, of Louisville, Kentucky.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Caroline Hegg and Catherine Hegg; fiance, Vicki Halcomb; siblings Phil Hegg (Kim), Sara Hegg-Dunne (Jim), Erika Hegg-Arendt (Jack), his nephews and nieces, Zach Smith, Vinnie (Kate) Smith, Sierra (Colton) Maschmann, Nicole (Trey) Hart, Katelin (Levi) Ferguson, Eli Dunne, Phil Arendt, Prescott Arendt; three great nieces and five great nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson, Iowa. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Chris’s family has established a scholarship in his memory. Please send gifts to The Hudson Educational Fund, PO Box 281 Hudson, IA 50643. Please note Chris Hegg in the memo of your check.