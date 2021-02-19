December 1, 1927-February 17, 2021

Chris Gersema, 93, of New Hartford, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.Chris Elmer Gersema was born on December 1, 1927, the son of George and Sena (Reints) Gersema at home in rural Shell Rock. On January 13, 1950 he was united in marriage to Viola “Vi” Davis in Clarksville, Iowa. Chris worked for Farmers Coop driving a feed truck until retiring in 1990.

He attended 1st Baptist Church in New Hartford. Chris was a member of the New Hartford Lions and the Iowa Odd Fellows. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting tractors and iron. Claiming he was known as the ironman.

Survivors are his six children; Chris E. Gersema Jr. of Marshalltown, Iowa, Vicky Smith (Bob Sykes) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts Sheryl (Duane) Faas of Ames, Iowa, Rose A. Davis of Gardner, Kansas, Duane (Carol) Gersema of Leavenworth, Kansas, and Scott (Gretchen) Gersema of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, thirteen grandchildren, adoring grown grandchildren, great and great greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Hank, Raymond and Joe; sister, Hannah; beloved daughter-in-law, Hattie Gersema and grandson, Bryan Gersema.