(1936-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Ching S. Woo, 84, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 20, 1936 in Xiamen, China, son of Simon and Yu-chen Chen Woo. On August 29, 1972, he was registered and married in Hong Kong to Susan Lim. They celebrated their wedding with a ceremony on December 30, 1972 in Cedar Falls. He earned his BA from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, MS from University of Michigan, and Ph.D. from University of Kentucky, all in Chemistry. He was a Professor in Chemistry at University of Northern Iowa for 32 years, retiring in 1998.
Survived by: his wife, Susan L. Woo; two daughters, Lynn L. (Pat) Cicerchi of Brecksville, OH, and Leslie L. (Nate) Kieffer of Newton, MA; five grandchildren; a brother, Woo Ping of Taipei, Taiwan; a sister, Portia Su of Fresno, CA; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: two sisters and two brothers.
Private services will be held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.