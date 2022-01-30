January 18, 1984-January 6, 2022

A Homegoing Celebration was held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Union Missionary Baptist Church for Chico DeMiel Jordan. Services were directed by Sanders Funeral Service.

Chico DeMiel Jordan, beloved son, brother, grandson, and uncle, was born on January 18, 1984 to Chrystal Helene Jordan and Terrence Eugene Goodson. His mother married Duaine Edward Martin.

Chico was baptized at age 8, by Pastor L.J. Jordan, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. When he returned to Waterloo, IA from Colorado he became a member of Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, and in 2011 he transferred his membership to Greenhouse Ministries, where his uncle, Rev. Clarence Jordan Jr. is the Pastor. He attended North Stafford High School in Stafford, VA, where he graduated in 2002.

He later went on to further study at UNI and Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, graduating in 2017 with an Associate Degree in Applied Science-Human Resource Management. He was currently serving as a Driver for Bridges Senior Living.

Chico departed this life on January 6, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his grandparents, Kay Jordan and Sharon Goodson of Waterloo; three sisters, Chrystin Jordan and Makayla Martin of Colorado Springs, CO and Shequennce Sanders of Waterloo; four brothers, Duaine Martin Jr. and Jacob Martin of Colorado Springs and Terrence Goodson Jr. and Jaloni Goodson of Waterloo; three nieces and two nephews along with a host of other family members and friends.

Chico was preceded in death by Terrence Goodson of Waterloo and Rev. Clarence Jordan of Milwaukee, WI.