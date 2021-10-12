January 18, 1938-October 7, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Chester “Chet” Rosauer, 83, of Independence, IA, died on Thursday October 7, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Chet was born on January 18, 1938 in Lawler, IA the son of Carl and Rita (Baltes) Rosauer. He graduated from Lawler High School in 1957. He worked for many years as a barber in Independence, IA. On October 14, 1961, he married Frances Marie Sullivan and they made their home in Independence. Chet went on to work for Corn Blossom’s Meat packing and the Mental Health Institute in Independence. He finally retired in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Rosauer, two sons, Jeff (Mary Beth) Rosauer, and Joel Rosauer, four grandchildren, five sisters; Joan King, Ruth Lienmann, Sharon Fobian, Helen Beane, and Mary Lou Nelson, four brothers; Bill, Allan, and David Rosauer, a brother-in-law, Joe Marchiando.

Chet is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Charles Rosauer, a sister Lucy Marchiando.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on October 14th at the St. John’s Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7PM on Wednesday October 13th at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 4 PM on Thursday.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.