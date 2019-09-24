(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Chester “Chet” Fredin, 95, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at Friendship Village.
He was born July 7, 1924, in Minnesota, son of Emil and Ragna Fredin. He married Kay Coyle in 1950, and she died in 1985. He then married Reva Huff Fitzgerald in 1987.
Chet graduated from Isle High School in 1942 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1942-44 in the European theater in World War II. He moved to Waterloo after the service and operated Chet’s DX Service for 20 years. Then he went into the insurance business, where he continued to work for 20 years more. He and Reva moved to Friendship Village in 2013.
Chet was a member of the American Legion for 67 years and a member of the Central Christian Church.
Survived by: his wife; five stepchildren; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers; three sisters; and a grandson.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Central Christian Church, with military rites and burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation from noon until services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
