May 19 1963-July 2, 2021
Cheryl Sue Helgeson, age 58 of Lakeville, Minnesota, died unexpectedly during an emergency medical procedure on July 2, 2021 in Minnesota.
Cheryl was born May 19 1963, the youngest of eight children to Keith and Pearl Dewater in Waterloo, Iowa.
Cheryl grew up in Evansdale, Iowa and attended Jewett and Bunger schools and graduated from East High in Waterloo.
She married Patrick Helgeson and they moved to Lakeville Minnesota. Cheryl and Pat had one son, Tyler.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Patrick; son, Tyler; sisters, Ann Laue and Kathy Stone; brothers, Jim, Dick and Gary Dewater; also by many relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Keith & Pearl Dewater and brothers Charles and Terry.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville.
Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.