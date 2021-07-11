 Skip to main content
Cheryl Sue Helgeson
May 19 1963-July 2, 2021

Cheryl Sue Helgeson, age 58 of Lakeville, Minnesota, died unexpectedly during an emergency medical procedure on July 2, 2021 in Minnesota.

Cheryl was born May 19 1963, the youngest of eight children to Keith and Pearl Dewater in Waterloo, Iowa.

Cheryl grew up in Evansdale, Iowa and attended Jewett and Bunger schools and graduated from East High in Waterloo.

She married Patrick Helgeson and they moved to Lakeville Minnesota. Cheryl and Pat had one son, Tyler.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Patrick; son, Tyler; sisters, Ann Laue and Kathy Stone; brothers, Jim, Dick and Gary Dewater; also by many relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Keith & Pearl Dewater and brothers Charles and Terry.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville.

Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com

