Cheryl Mae Joy

Cheryl Joy

Cheryl Joy, 72, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 28 at Hospice Home from small cell lung cancer.

She was born November 26, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Benjamin and Dorothy Dawson Beasley.

For most of her life, she was employed in the janitorial industry. Often working two jobs. She retired from Friendship Village.

Survivors include a daughter, Roxanne (Michael) Balvanz of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Brittney Joy of Waterloo, Alexis, Finneran, Sage, and Iley Balvanz of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, Richard “Dick” Scheel, a brother, Marvin “Dean” Beasley, and an infant daughter, Kimberlee Sue Eighmey.

No services were held following cremation.

Cheryl loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She also, just recently became a new fur-grandma to a special little white puppy named Benny, that would light up her final days. Along with her two “babies”, kitties, Nikki, and Cyrus.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice House.

