March 19, 1952-May 20, 2021

Cheryl Lea Decker, 69, formerly of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls of natural causes.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation: 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:00 A.M. on Monday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa. Condolences, memorials and checks may be directed to Roger Decker, 615 2nd Street South, Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are requested.

She was born on March 19, 1952, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Max & Eunice (Franck) Decker. She grew up on a family dairy farm with thirteen brothers and sisters. Cheryl practiced her faith at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop.

After graduating from East Buchanan High School in 1970, she attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, majoring in Elementary Education and Art, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974.