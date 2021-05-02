WATERLOO-Cheryl L. Niedert, 73 of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the UPH – Allen Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 22, 1948 in Ottumwa, Iowa, daughter of Clarence R. and Joan Winter McCombs. She married Jerry L. Niedert – They later divorced. Later she married, William J. Miller. They later divorced. She worked at Met Transit, retiring in 2011. Cheryl is survived by her children: Terrie Miller, Waterloo, Brenda Forstall, Granite Bay, CA, Tammy Jo (Steven) Rambo, Waterloo; Tim (Rachel) Niedert, Dysart. Grandchildren: Brandon Miller and his children, Alexander and Karis; Nick Miller and his children, Jackson and Lucas; Zach Miller and his daughter, Kendra.