Cheryl L. Niedert
Cheryl L. Niedert

Cheryl L. Niedert

February 22, 1948-April 29, 2021

WATERLOO-Cheryl L. Niedert, 73 of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the UPH – Allen Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 22, 1948 in Ottumwa, Iowa, daughter of Clarence R. and Joan Winter McCombs. She married Jerry L. Niedert – They later divorced. Later she married, William J. Miller. They later divorced. She worked at Met Transit, retiring in 2011. Cheryl is survived by her children: Terrie Miller, Waterloo, Brenda Forstall, Granite Bay, CA, Tammy Jo (Steven) Rambo, Waterloo; Tim (Rachel) Niedert, Dysart. Grandchildren: Brandon Miller and his children, Alexander and Karis; Nick Miller and his children, Jackson and Lucas; Zach Miller and his daughter, Kendra.

Brother: Michael McCombs, Waterloo. Niece: Amanda McCombs and Nephew, Christopher McCombs. She is preceded in death by brother, Patrick and nephew, Jason McCombs. Celebration of Life to be at the Evansdale Amvets located at 706 Colleen Ave. Evansdale, Saturday, May 8th between 1 PM and 4 PM. Memorials are directed to the family.

