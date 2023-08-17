June 10, 1944—August 15, 2023

CEDAR FALLS – Cheryl Hetherton, 79, died on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born on June 10, 1944, in Moline, IL, the daughter of John and Leona (Heinz) Sims. She graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo in 1962. On July 18, 1964, she was united in marriage to Larry Hetherton in Waterloo. She was employed with AEA 7 until her retirement in 2000.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Larry of Cedar Falls; sons, Todd (Mitzi) of Johnston, Chris (Amy) of Cedar Falls, and Sean (Jennifer) of Brighton, MI; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Paar of Waterloo, and Bridget (Pat) Guccione of Berthoud, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, David Paar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. A rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18th at Richardson Funeral Service with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Michael J. Fox (Parkinson’s) Foundation.