January 30, 1953-April 12, 2023
DIKE–Cheryl Kay Duffy, 70, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
She was born January 30, 1953, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Laurence and Frieda (Heise) Johns. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1971 and took some college courses to gain specific skills. Cheryl was united in marriage to Robert Duffy on April 28, 1990, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced. She was employed with John Deere as an expeditor for maintenance parts at the foundry. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Washburn.
Cheryl is survived by her son, Sean Duffy, of Dike; mother, Frieda Johns of Cedar Falls; siblings: Candice (Al) Winston of West Des Moines, Keith (Rene) Johns of Cedar Falls, Craig (Karen) Johns of Cedar Falls, and Gayle Prostine of Grundy Center; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Laurence Johns; and brother-in-law, Todd Prostine.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
