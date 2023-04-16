She was born January 30, 1953, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Laurence and Frieda (Heise) Johns. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1971 and took some college courses to gain specific skills. Cheryl was united in marriage to Robert Duffy on April 28, 1990, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced. She was employed with John Deere as an expeditor for maintenance parts at the foundry. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Washburn.