Cheryl K. Immerzeel

(1938-2019)
JANESVILLE — Cheryl Kay Immerzeel, 80, of Janesville, died Thursday, April 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Harold Palmer and Mildred (Jorgensen) Reuter. She was raised by her grandparents, Harry and Anna Jorgensen in rural New Hartford. On April 27, 1957, she married Charles Immerzeel at Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Cheryl graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1957. She was a cook and caretaker at YWCA Camp Wahpeton northwest of Janesville from 1960 to 1974 and then was head cook at Janesville Schools for the next 29 years, where she was known for homemade entrees and desserts. Cheryl retired in 2004.
She was a longtime member of Janesville United Methodist Church where she was active in the UMW.
Survived by: her husband; four children, Craig Immerzeel, Scott (Brenda) Immerzeel, Jodi (Tim) West and Julie (Don) Boyle, all of Janesville; son-in-law, Joe (Sandy) Junk of Independence; 11 grandchildren, Keith Immerzeel, Ashley Immerzeel, Jason (Lisa) Junk, Jessica (Craig) Moffitt, Emily (Mike) Megan, Brandi (friend Josh) Immerzeel, Lexi West, Karlee Boyle, Keaton Boyle and Marlee Boyle; a granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Junk; 13 great-grandchildren, Cole, Clint, Clara, Case, Lane, Wyatt, Ty, Maybry, Jillian, James, Hunter, Aubrey and Anna; and a sister, Patricia (Wayne) Riddle of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Jill Junk; and a grandson, Justin Junk.
Celebration of Life services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at United Methodist Church in Janesville, with private burial of cremains at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for an hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Cheryl enjoyed wintering in Arizona, quilting, hosting family and friends with a delicious meal, attending grandkids’ events, and playing cards with family and friends.
