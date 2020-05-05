Cheryl K. Burrows

(1958-2020)
Beloved wife and mother Cheryl Kay Burrows, age 62, of Melbourne, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown surrounded by her family.
Cheryl was born January 23, 1958, daughter of Clarence (Beany) and Jeanette (McNamee) Burrows. She grew up in rural Butler County and graduated from New Hartford High School in 1976. In 1977 she married Dwight Rogers. They divorced. On May 25,1989, Cheryl and Steven Hosper were married. She graduated from Marshalltown Community College in 2000, majoring in computer science and graduating with honors.
Cheryl worked 35+ years in the printing industry from operating presses to programming data. Cheryl loved spending time with her family, she especially cherished any time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time cross stitching, sewing, gardening, sampling food from all over the state, attending auctions, and her faithful furry companions Paolo and Jack.
Survived by her husband, Steve; three children: Derrick (Natalie) Rogers, (Ellyn, Hunter, expected baby boy), Dustin (Norah) Rogers, (Hayden, Harper) and Jessica (Richard) Brimmer, (expected baby boy); two sisters, Donna (Paul) Lindeman and Mary (Kenneth) Oldenburger; sisters-in-law Wanda Burrows and Mary Beth Watson; sixteen nieces and nephews and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by: Her parents, Clarence & Jeanette (McNamee) Burrows; three brothers, James, Larry and Dale; her in-laws, David & Marion (Klimesh) Hosper; and granddaughter Hadley (Derrick & Natalie).
A celebration of life is to take place at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Iowa River Hospice, Marshalltown, Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.