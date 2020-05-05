Cheryl K. Burrows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1958-2020)

Beloved wife and mother Cheryl Kay Burrows, age 62, of Melbourne, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown surrounded by her family.

Cheryl was born January 23, 1958, daughter of Clarence (Beany) and Jeanette (McNamee) Burrows. She grew up in rural Butler County and graduated from New Hartford High School in 1976. In 1977 she married Dwight Rogers. They divorced. On May 25,1989, Cheryl and Steven Hosper were married. She graduated from Marshalltown Community College in 2000, majoring in computer science and graduating with honors.

Cheryl worked 35+ years in the printing industry from operating presses to programming data. Cheryl loved spending time with her family, she especially cherished any time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time cross stitching, sewing, gardening, sampling food from all over the state, attending auctions, and her faithful furry companions Paolo and Jack.