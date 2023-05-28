Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

January 4, 1949-May 25, 2023

WATERLOO-Cheryl Dawn Glessner, 74, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living after a 6 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Cheryl was born January 4, 1949 in Waterloo, Iowa to Donald and Colleen (Kelly) Peverill. She married Mark McAleer in 1968. They welcomed a son, Robert (Bob) Joseph McAleer.

They moved to San Diego, CA. Cheryl and Mark later divorced. In 1978, she and Bob moved back home to Iowa. In 1980, Cheryl married Tom Glessner and they would later divorce. During their marriage, they welcomed two children together, Joseph Claire and Bethany Colleen.

Cheryl graduated with honors from Hawkeye Tech in 1990 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. She worked almost 20 years as a plumbing estimator for Hudson Hardware Plumbing and Heating.

She is survived by her loving children, Bob McAleer (Betsy Smith), Joe Glessner, Beth (Andy) Buelow; two grandchildren, Dakota McAleer and Hope Buelow; brothers, Gary Peverill and Dan Peverill; and sisters, Peg (Dean) Mullen, Deb (Mark) Elin, Terri (Bill) Lonas, Becky Mangrich, and an honorary sister Donna Upah.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pamela, from infancy.

Cheryl loved spending time in her garden, watching Flip or Flop on HGTV, and most importantly, she loved every single second with her family.

The family would like to acknowledge and give a heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff and care team of Prairie Hills. They loved and cared for our Mother, along with all the residents, as if they are their own family. Our Cedar Valley Hospice team gave such beautiful care and compassion in her final days and for this we are grateful.

All memorial donations will be directed to Prairie Hills Memory Care Center.

There will be a celebration of life held in her honor on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4:00 -7:00 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo IA)

