Cheryl (Cherie) Jean Grimm

August 4, 1959-January 15, 2022
Cherie passed away at her home in Aurora, Colorado, on January 15, 2022.
She was born on August 4th, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa, to Donald and Dorothy Grimm.
Cherie graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1977.
She is survived by: her mother, 2 brothers Gary(Tricia) and Kevin and 3 sisters, Kathie Aschbrenner(Larry), Gail and Deb Amo(Steve).
Preceded in death by her father.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, from 2-4pm at the Amvets , 706 Colleen Street, Evansdale, Iowa.
