(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Cheryl A. Waltemeyer, 79, of Waterloo, died at home Oct. 18.
She was born July 30, 1940, in Julesburg, Colo., daughter of Harvey and Marjorie Foy Wood. She married Gene “Mike” Waltemeyer in August 1973 in Fort Morgan, Colo.
Cheryl was self-employed by Mart Buy the River, McHappy Homes and Antique Warehouse in Washburn. She was member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, past president of Landlords of Black Hawk County, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Mark (Amee) Waltemeyer of Waterloo and Kevin Waltemeyer of Washburn; a grandson, Cole Engle; a brother, Terry (Linda) Wood of Johnston, Colo.; a brother-in-law, Steve Sanders of Sterling, Colo.; and four nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Linda Sanders; and a nephew, Jason Wood.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
