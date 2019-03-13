Try 3 months for $3
Cheryl A. Morlan, 74, of Rockwell City, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 5625 Prairie St., Cedar Falls, Iowa.

