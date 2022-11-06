Cherryl Vee (Stamp) Cole

Cherryl was born on April 27, 1945, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, Ia to Arnold and Merie (Manifold) Stamp. She went to State College High School and graduated in 1963 where she met her husband of 56 years, Douglas Cole. Cherryl and Doug attended State College of Iowa, married on August 20, 1966, and graduated in 1967. They moved to Sumner, Ia shortly thereafter. Cherryl taught physical education and special education in Tripoli, Ia. Around this time she had her daughter, Holly, followed by her son, Trent, two years later. She then was a bank teller at Family Federal Savings and Loan for a number of years. Her last child, Jessica (“Jes”) was born. She was the City Clerk of Sumner for over a decade. Cherryl found joy in being an active participant in the community of Sumner. She was the first female Sumner city council member and served on numerous civic committees. She was also the first female Rotary member and President. Cherryl was also a proud member of PEO. Cherryl loved to sing and perform. She was a choir director for the United Methodist Church and a founding member of Sumner Community Theater where she acted or directed (sometimes both) in many productions. She cherished her local library, and was a member of a library book club. She always looked forward to playing bridge with her friends, traveling, and spending time with her family.