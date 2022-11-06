April 27, 1945-November 2, 2022
SUMNER-Cherryl Vee (Stamp) Cole left this Earth to her eternal home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, while surrounded by family at Sumner Community Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of life is planned for Saturday, April 29, 2023. Memorial donations can be made in Cherryl’s name to Sumner Public Library Foundation (SPLF), Sumner Emergency Medical Services (SEMS) or the National Scleroderma Foundation at 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Cherryl’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Cherryl was born on April 27, 1945, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, Ia to Arnold and Merie (Manifold) Stamp. She went to State College High School and graduated in 1963 where she met her husband of 56 years, Douglas Cole. Cherryl and Doug attended State College of Iowa, married on August 20, 1966, and graduated in 1967. They moved to Sumner, Ia shortly thereafter. Cherryl taught physical education and special education in Tripoli, Ia. Around this time she had her daughter, Holly, followed by her son, Trent, two years later. She then was a bank teller at Family Federal Savings and Loan for a number of years. Her last child, Jessica (“Jes”) was born. She was the City Clerk of Sumner for over a decade. Cherryl found joy in being an active participant in the community of Sumner. She was the first female Sumner city council member and served on numerous civic committees. She was also the first female Rotary member and President. Cherryl was also a proud member of PEO. Cherryl loved to sing and perform. She was a choir director for the United Methodist Church and a founding member of Sumner Community Theater where she acted or directed (sometimes both) in many productions. She cherished her local library, and was a member of a library book club. She always looked forward to playing bridge with her friends, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Cherryl is survived by her husband, Doug, children Holly (Michal) Schemmel of Sumner, Ia and their children Kayla (Ryan) Holt, Sarah (Dillon Thompson) Schemmel, and Kara (Brandon Boyer) Schemmel, son Trent (Rita) Cole of Cottage Grove, Mn, and their children Brandi Bjorklund, Alyssa (Matt) Lehman, Jake (Sammi Podgorski) Conrad, Jack Cole, Regan Cole and Kyle Cole, daughter Jes (Jarrod) Julius of Minneapolis, Mn. 6 great grandchildren; Everett Werling, Violet Boyer, Rowan Bjorklund, Hunter Lehman, Eva Lehman, and Declan Conrad. She is also survived by her brother Tim (Pam) Stamp from Laramie, Wy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jean Nappi Morse and brother Delton (Polly) Stamp.
