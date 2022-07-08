Cherie Coletta James (ne’e Galvin) beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully in her daughter’s home in Johnston, IA at the age of 87 on July 3, 2022. She is survived by husband William Patrick James (West Des Moines), son Matthew Dean (Robert Estes) of St Louis Park, MN, daughter Lisa Ann Guerra (Johnston, IA), granddaughter Gabriela Marie Guerra (Washington D.C.), grandson Manuel Alexander Guerra (Boston, MA), and grandson Nicholas William Guerra (NY, NY). Preceded in death by father Argyle Dean Galvin, mother Viola Galvin Davis, granddaughter Katherine Guerra, and son-in-law Dr. Manuel Guerra. Cherie was born on March 23, 1935 in Murray, IA to Dean and Viola Galvin. She graduated from Murray High School in 1953 and began work with Clarke County Welfare Department. She married her sweetheart Bill on December 29, 1956. Bill and Cherie began their life together in Des Moines with Bill working for Solar Industries and Cherie working at the State House. Son Matthew Dean and Lisa Ann were born in 1958 and 1960 respectfully. Bill joined the Iowa State Patrol in 1961 and relocated the family to Belmond, IA where Cherie worked in the Belmond Community School System. She loved working at the school as it enabled her to have summers off to spend more time with Matt and Lisa. Cherie was a very hands-on mother throughout her life enriching the lives of her children immeasurably. Bill and Cherie moved to Waterloo IA in 1981 as Bill accepted a promotion in the Patrol. Cherie began work in the Cedar Falls School system in keeping with her love for education until retirement in 1993. She was active in the PEO organization for over 50 years and was active in the St. Francis Catholic Church parish in Belmond as part of the music ministry. At St. Edward’s Catholic Church parish in Waterloo, Bill and Cherie were members of the resurrection choir and volunteered at their sister parish in Okolona, MS, led by Sister Liz. These trips will be remembered as full of hard work, fun times and spiritually rewarding. Cherie was a gifted musician and loved to share that talent with all. She was also an avid gardener, loved to bake, and a proficient seamstress. She loved taking on any creative project. Bill and Cherie moved to West Des Moines in the fall of 2021 to be closer to their daughter Lisa and family. Cherie will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of flowers donations to UnityPoint Hospice-Des Moines or Excel Commons Community Center, 230 W Main St., Okolona, MS 38860, Attn: Sister Liz Brown.