February 7, 1957-April 19, 2023
Cheri (Hohlfeld) Docter was born in Hastings, Nebraska on February 7, 1957, to Joseph and Therese (Janda) Hohlfeld. She passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023, while in Hospice care at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital. She was 66 years old. Cheri was the youngest of four children and grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was an RN for over 30 years, working at local hospitals and nursing homes. She worked at Ravenwood Specialty Care towards the end of her career. After she retired, she worked part-time at McDonalds and loved being the grandmotherly figure to all the young people who worked there, happy to give a hug to brighten someone’s day. She was a devoted animal lover, especially to her own dogs, Rachael and Daisy. Cheri was a wonderful cook and baker. She also loved to sew, knit, and crochet. Everyone loved receiving her homemade gifts.
Cheri is survived by the love of her life, Randy Gray; sons Quentin (Kara) Docter, and Gavin Bast; daughter Olivia (Chad) Northey; and 6 grandchildren: Abigail Docter, Lauren Docter, Reina Docter, Alina Docter, Clayton Northey, and Claire Northey. She is also survived by three sisters; Connie (Jim) Molbeck, Cindy Marsh, and Chris Heth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Therese.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from noon to 2 PM at Nazareth , Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 in loving memory of Cheri Docter.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.