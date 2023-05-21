Cheri (Hohlfeld) Docter was born in Hastings, Nebraska on February 7, 1957, to Joseph and Therese (Janda) Hohlfeld. She passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023, while in Hospice care at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital. She was 66 years old. Cheri was the youngest of four children and grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was an RN for over 30 years, working at local hospitals and nursing homes. She worked at Ravenwood Specialty Care towards the end of her career. After she retired, she worked part-time at McDonalds and loved being the grandmotherly figure to all the young people who worked there, happy to give a hug to brighten someone’s day. She was a devoted animal lover, especially to her own dogs, Rachael and Daisy. Cheri was a wonderful cook and baker. She also loved to sew, knit, and crochet. Everyone loved receiving her homemade gifts.