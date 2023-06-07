March 9, 1986-May 30, 2023
PARKERSBURG-Chelsey Elaine Hershey, age 37, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, after a long-battled illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.