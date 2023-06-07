March 9, 1986-May 30, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Chelsey Elaine Hershey, age 37, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, after a long-battled illness.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.