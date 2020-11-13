Charmaine (Chum) R. Heineman

Charmaine was born on August 6, 1942, on a farm near Garrison to Ray and Agnes (Allers) Selk. She attended Garrison High School. Chum excelled at basketball and was the starting forward on the 1957 Garrison High School state championship team, and the 1959 state third place finishing team. On August 8, 1959, she was united in marriage to John Heineman at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Garrison. Chum enjoyed working in her yard and with her flowers, and bowling with special friends in league at Berry’s Lanes in Vinton. She took great joy in her marriage and was a devoted wife to her husband John. Her family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Chum will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, whose memory will be treasured by all who knew her,