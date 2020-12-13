Charmaine B. Campbell

February 4, 1959-December 9, 2020

Charmaine Beatrice Campbell, 60, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn, died Wednesday, December 9, at Fairview Southdale Hospital Edina, Minn.

She was born February 4, 1959, in Woodruff, Wisc, the daughter of Robert Sero and Betrice “Rita” Schuman. She married Richard Campbell Jr. on April 23, 1977, in Waterloo.

Charmaine was employed with various jobs and was also a homemaker.

Survivors include: her husband, Richard of Inver Grove Heights, Minn; her children, Richard (Lisa) Campbell of Inver Grove Heights, Minn, Jennifer (Robert Nielsen) Campbell of Dunkerton, Julia Campbell of St. Paul, Minn, and Johnathan (Angie) Campbell of Bemidji, Minn; thirteen grandchildren, Danielle, Richard III, Autum, Dakota, Dustin, Jada-Lynn, Joanna, Destiny, Marianna, Phoenix, Faith, Alexander, and Sofia; four brothers, Ed (Genny) Vetternack of Waterloo, Ted (Rachel Sheppo) Vetternack of Lac Du Flambeu, Wisc, Bob (Barb) Sero Jr. of Cedar Rapids, and Charles (Vicki) Sero of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents.