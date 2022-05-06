August 28, 1926-April 23, 2022

Charlotte Paul Frost, 95, was born August 28, 1926 in Greenwood, Mississippi to Percy Paul and Mary Jane (Cook) Paul. She departed her earthly life April 23, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, the last living child of 13 children. She moved to Waterloo, Iowa where she met and married the late Jessie (Jack) Frost on December 31, 1954. They raised four children, William, Paul, Charlene and Rodney, and she became the “other mother” to Laither Morehead Davis

Mrs. Frost was fondly known as Mother Frost or Deacon Frost; her spiritual life and baptism began at an early age at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Greenwood, Mississippi. Faithful in her spiritual walk, Mother Frost was a member of Antioch Baptist Church Faith Temple Baptist Church where she was ordained a Deacon under Rev. Eugene H. Williams, until her earthly departure, a faithful member in good standing at Koinonia FGB Church.

Always holding a strong work ethic, after years of working in service jobs she was employed at Schoitz Memorial Hospital, later retiring with ISU Extension Service.

Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Charlene R. Frost-Dixon (Al); two sons, William V. Frost (Pam) and Rodney E. Frost; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Charlotte Paul Frost was preceded in death by her parents; 12 brothers and sisters; her husband, Jessie (Jack) Frost; a daughter, Laither Morehead Davis; and a son, Paul F. Frost.

Submit memories to share to: CharlottePFrost423@gmail.com and Facebook.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mrs. Charlotte P. Frost Memorial Fund, Community Bank & Trust, 422 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA 50701 or CashApp$.

Services will be Saturday, May 7th at Antioch Baptist Church with viewing at 9:00 and the Homegoing Service at 10:00. Sanders Funeral Services is assisting the family.